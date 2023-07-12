INDIANA – The anthropology department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been chosen by the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Inc. through the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to continue a field study in Germany.
This is the third year the group is studying the crash sites of World War II airplanes in Germany.
“We are honored to be invited to lead this third field school in support of the DPAA mission,” anthropology faculty member Andrea Palmiotto said in a release. “We are very happy to offer students this international applied archaeology experience while contributing to the recovery of U.S. service members.”
Palmiotto and fellow anthropology faculty member William Chadwick are directing the research that includes six weeks in the field with three IUP students and 12 others from universities across the country.
There’s also an IUP alum consulting on the ground-penetrating radar, forensic anthropology consultant from the University of West Florida, and a secondary German teacher from the Chambersburg School District who is providing translation services.
In 2021, the group conducted a field study near Gifhorn, Germany, of a World War II B-24 plane and the following year, it excavated a World War II B-17 plane crash near Frankfurt, Germany.
This year, the IUP group will return to the Frankfurt site “to continue and expand on their work from the previous year.”
“The mission of the DPAA is to provide the fullest possible accounting for missing personnel from past conflicts of the United States,” a university release said.
Before becoming part of the university’s faculty, Palmiotto was a research fellow and then a forensic anthropologist for DPAA.
During that time, she worked on cases related to World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War and led archaeological recovery efforts in Vietnam and Laos.
Chadwick also brings extensive experience in archaeology and is a registered professional archaeologist and licensed geologist who has broad experience in both geoarchaeology and archaeology.
Prior to joining the Indiana school, he worked within the cultural resource management industry as a consultant for more than 20 years.
“This kind of project is one of the things that makes IUP’s program stand out, both at the undergraduate and graduate levels,” Chadwick said in a statement. “We constantly get feedback from employers about how well prepared and trained our graduates are when they enter the workforce. IUP has been recognized as being typically within the Top 10 schools each year producing registered professional archaeologists in the nation, and our program is recognized by the American Cultural Resources Association.”
