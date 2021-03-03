Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 will host the PA-Central FIRST LEGO League Challenge Championship through Friday, both in person at IU8’s Altoona facility and virtually via Zoom.
Student teams will be meet with judges to present three presentations – on core values, robot design and innovation.
In addition, they will either be completing robot game matches in real-time or reviewing their recordings with a head referee.
Students from Windber, Cambria Heights, Johnstown Christian School, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Shalom Christian Academy and Maryland schools will participate.
FIRST LEGO League introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children ages 4 through 16 through hands-on learning.
Participants gain real-world, problem-solving experience through a guided, global robotics program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.