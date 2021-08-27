There are moments as a parent that just bring extreme pride and joy.
Where your kids do something and you can’t help but smile as the excitement takes over. Moments where you just want to scream and shout, “That’s my boy!”
You know the moments I am talking about. Like scoring the winning touchdown, riding their snowboard for the first time or getting that game-winning hit, right? The big moments.
As parents, we are learning it is the little things in life that many times we don’t even think about that can bring these emotions.
One of the random moments in our home was Silas peeing on the pot for the first time. He was so excited as he sat there just smiling away and couldn’t wait to give me a high five.
In his mind, he had just conquered the world. For Eli, it is learning to jump off things higher and higher.
Now I know for some parents that might seem like a scary idea, but it is what he loves to do. He will look at me, tell me to move back and then wait for the countdown.
“Ready, set, rev your engines” as his arms go up in the air like he is riding a motorcycle, “Goooo!”
Then, he takes off in a run toward the hillside and launches off into my arms.
“Cowabunga!” he screams. (In his best turtles impression.) Such a moment of thrill and excitement.
As I swing him in the air, and then set him down, you can see the joy as he jumps for a high five and again I yell, “That’s my boy.”
For the twins, it is even the simpler moments. Them learning to lift their heads to look around when they hear Mommy’s voice, or sitting up on their own. The little milestones.
Some people might think I am nuts, but I truly believe in positive reinforcement with our four kids. Letting them know how much the little things in life mean to Lindsey and me.
Whether it is getting their colors right, learning new words, using a slide, riding their bike, etc. It truly is about the little things. We want them to know how much they mean to us, each and every day.
Do they have their moments where they disappoint or frustrate us? Oh, yeah, of course they do, but I don’t ever want our kids to think that we don’t find joy in them.
So the other night, as I was putting Eli to bed, praying over him, thinking back over the day and the things he had done, God hit me with this: That same feeling you have toward your kids, I have toward you. That same thought of, “That’s my boy, that’s my girl” is the same way I see you, my child. I couldn’t help but smile.
The reality and truth that I have been accepted and adopted into God’s family is a game changer. Think about it. God screaming and shouting over me and you: “That’s my boy,” or “That’s my girl.”
Can you just imagine? The creator, God himself, looking down on you, as his child. If that can’t get you excited, you better check your pulse. Are you breathing, or is this just another moment of ho hum, yeah, I heard this before?
Please take a moment and truly understand that you are God’s adopted, God’s child.
“The spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship. and by him, we cry, ‘Abba, Father.’ The spirit himself testifies with our spirit that we are God’s children.” – Romans 8:14-16 NIV
“Daddy.” You can cry out to him, saying, “Abba, Daddy.” That is personal, and that is how God sees those who have put their trust in him.
Check it out in the message version, and I will let that speak for itself to finish out today’s column. Take a moment and just cry out to him.
“This resurrection life you received from God is not a timid, grave-tending life. It’s adventurously expectant, greeting God with a childlike ‘What’s next, Papa?’ ”
“God’s spirit touches our spirits and confirms who we really are. We know who he is, and we know who we are: father and children, and we know we are going to get what’s coming to us – an unbelievable inheritance.
“We go through exactly what Christ goes through. If we go through the hard times with him, then we are certainly going to go through the good times with him.” – Romans 8:15-17 MSG
