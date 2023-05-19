LORETTO, Pa. – The healing power of art is being celebrated in this exhibition.
“The Arts for Healing: Life Dance 2023” is on display through July 9 at Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Loretto, St. Francis University campus, 112 Franciscan Way.
The exhibition features 80 works created by clients during SAMA’s Museum Healthcare Partnership Program residencies at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
Since the inception of the partnership in 2003, SAMA’s trained artists and educators work with health care providers to develop residencies and workshops aimed at providing relief for patients dealing with physical pain and discomfort.
The works in “The Arts for Healing” exhibition, created during a program that is now in its 20th year, were produced in 2022 during the residencies with SAMA teaching artist Evgeny Krayushkin.
During the residencies, patients have the opportunity to learn various artistic disciplines, including painting, sculpting, puppetry, dance, collage and storytelling.
“This really attends to individuals who are dealing with chronic pain,” said Kristin Miller, SAMA’s education coordinator and SAMA-Ligonier site director. “We have wonderful teaching artists who really can delve in and understand those who are dealing with chronic pain. Evgeny really can connect with these individuals on such a good level, and he understands that art is truly a wonderful experience and journey.”
She said Krayushkin allows clients to do self-discovery.
“He will give them the tools and the language, but he lets them explore on their own terms,” Miller said. “He brings out the thoughts and lets them explore their feelings.
“It’s such a wonderful, active process, and he talks about dealing with your emotions.”
Krayushkin said that, in his own life, he has experienced firsthand the healing power of art, and the impact of creativity and of positive energy on the well-being of the body and mind.
“Art can be a great support system and an excellent source of enjoyment,” he said. “Art can be a valuable distraction from a bad day, and from the overwhelming reality of chronic health issues. It is my hope that my classes provide a way to produce some positive energy, a small respite and simply have a good time.”
The show features paintings in acrylic, oil and watercolor, as well as 3D pieces, multimedia and mixed media.
“You’ll see a plethora of every medium,” Miller said. “Some of Evgeny’s work also is included, so it’s nice to see a teaching artist sharing his own work in the process.”
She said each piece offers a personal experience.
“It’s self-expression, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Miller said. “They are sharing a part of who they are, so you’ll see wonderful work.”
Included in the exhibition program, each artist has written a small description of their artwork, what inspired them and where they are in their life’s journey with their chronic issues.
“For me, that’s just as important as the pieces that are hanging on the wall,” Miller said.
“They’re sharing a piece of themselves, and that’s huge.”
Barbara Duryea, clinical support manager at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, said the successful longevity of the Conemaugh Arts for Healing program is directly attributable to the positive impact it has on the program participants.
“You can see it in their body language and feedback on the program,” she said. “A recent participant shared: ‘I am often in pain when I come to class. I lose myself in the art and forget the pain while I am here. These classes have made me a more creative person. I am more observant of nature and happier.’ ”
Miller added that the partnership between SAMA and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is critical because it supports the community and the people who need it.
“We’ve seen such a positive impact from this program, and we need this outlet,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful process, and our individuals walk out saying they feel so much better. They’re creating. They’re getting these feelings out and creating something beautiful that reminds them of the good in the world.”
Miller said that those seeing the work will experience the beauty in another human being’s journey.
“You can see how they’re managing what’s going on in their lives, and hopefully that will make an impact,” she said. “They can learn from that and start their own journey or continue their own journey, and I think that is a benefit in itself.”
To celebrate the exhibition, a reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. June 11, at which artists will be on hand to talk about their work.
“This is a great way to honor the artists and their process and what they’ve accomplished because this is a huge feat,” Miller said. “We want to celebrate their journey and their transition.”
The reception is open to the public and free of charge.
Registration is encouraged at www.sama-art.org/event-list.
The project is made possible through the Arts in Education (AIE) Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Gallery hours are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, call 724-238-6015 or visit www.sama-art.org.
