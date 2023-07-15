JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – South Fork resident Gretel Kaltenbaugh celebrated her pride on Saturday at the "Ready ... Set ... Pride!" event at Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Hundreds turned out, many in colorful garb, for the free event sponsored by the Keystone Alliance/Gaylife Newsletter.
"It's pride," Kaltenbaugh said. "I think it's a wonderful thing in this area and every area.
"I think it's important that there's a good response here in Johnstown."
The event featured entertainment, presentations, nonprofit and merchandise vendors, food and children's activities.
Entertainment included lightsaber shows from Gray Saber Academy, a performance from a local rapper and recording artist, a hula hoop dancer, a vocalist ensemble, DJ and four drag performers.
The program included proclamations and official letters presented to the alliance from Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, the Cambria County commissioners, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. and Gov. Josh Shapiro.
Philip Bayush, the event's planner, hoped the event would be the single largest Pride happening ever held in the region.
"It's nice to have Johnstown on the map (to show) we're progressive and accepting, and we're a diverse, loving community," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.