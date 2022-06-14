JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Togetherness was celebrated on Tuesday at Johnstown’s Juneteenth gathering.
Festivities continued at downtown’s Central Park, featuring a health fair, the African American Heritage Society’s basket party and entertainers from Dragonfly Balloons creating balloon animals for children.
“It’s important to do this because we don’t want to forget about history,” said Bruce G. Haselrig Sr., president of the African American Heritage Society. “There’s a lot of history in our society and in our little community here. A lot of history is being lost because it’s not being passed down, so we’re trying to get more people involved.”
He said it’s great to see the mix of people attending this week’s schedule of Juneteenth events, which will continue through Sunday.
“It’s outstanding, and very few people are doing it this many days,” Haselrig said. “I remember when we started this how small it was, and it’s grown and grown and there are so many organizations involved.”
The African American Heritage Society’s basket party featured 53 baskets donated by community members. Baskets ranged from party- themed to candles, beauty, cleaning, snacks, baby, children and kitchen supplies.
“This is the largest fundraiser we do and proceeds will be used to expand what we’re doing at the African American Heritage Society,” Haselrig said. “We have a study center in the Heritage Discovery Center. It’s in its infancy, but we’re trying to develop more programming.”
Karen Carter Brandon, an organizer of the health fair, said it’s the second year that the health fair was included in Juneteenth activities.
“It’s very important because the African-American community has so many underlying health conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure and cholesterol,” she said. “I hope people realize that community is important and community health is important so that we can help each other.”
Highlands Health was on hand to offer COVID-19 vaccines.
“We’re doing community outreach and we’re happy to be a part of Juneteenth,” said Maureen Pavlik, a retired registered nurse and a Highlands Health volunteer. “We particularly want to make ourselves accessible to the African-American community because there’s a lot of concern about accessibility and skepticism.”
She said the response was good, with many people taking advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.
“We know that the population is going to be a little more concentrated to come to the activities, and that’s a group of people who we really want to offer access to,” Pavlik said.
Haselrig said that, for those attending Juneteenth events, the hope is they’ll experience openness.
“The fact that they accept people and accept our difference and understand how much we are so alike,” Haselrig said.
