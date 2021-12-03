EBENSBURG, Pa. – With a flip of a switch on Friday night, it was the official start to the holiday season and the 16th annual Dickens of a Christmas in Ebensburg Borough.
John Kimball, of Ebensburg, had the honors of flipping the switch at the light-up night in Kimball Park. He will serve as the grand marshal of the Christmas parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s great to be back,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director. “Most of the participants decided to host again this year, so it’s really been awesome to see the community come together for this event and to host their own events and welcome everybody back into their doors.”
Theresa Tremper, of Virginia, was in town visiting family and said she typically attends the holiday events when she visits each year.
“The events have always been wonderful,” she said, adding that she attends the tree-lighting most years and had attended the production by the Cresson Lake Playhouse at the courthouse the previous night.
She said that “it’s great” to have such events to attend when she visits and that a lot of her family participates in the activities.
“It’s great. It’s a good atmosphere of people getting together, a lot of community support, a lot of community spirit and a lot of holiday cheer,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.