JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The former St. Columba Roman Catholic Church is finding new life with a transformation into a performing arts venue.
St. Columba was one of Johnstown’s English-speaking parishes.
Founded by Irish immigrants in 1882, St. Columba is a combination church and school that survived the 1889 Johnstown Flood and still stands at Chestnut Street and 10th Avenue in the city’s Cambria City section.
The current building on Broad Street was built between 1913 and 1915.
The church was one of three that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown closed in July 2009, the result of a five-parish consolidation in Cambria City.
Three buildings
In 2011, 1901 Church Inc. purchased the three buildings and reopened one as The Grand Halle on Broad Street, sold a second and is now in the planning phases of repurposing St. Columba.
“We’re working toward pursuing a theater for dramatic arts in the building, and reopening Columba to the public for the first time since it closed,” said Dave Hurst, project manager for The Steeples Project, which is sponsored by 1901 Church Inc.
He said that with the The Grand Halle on Broad Street fully up and running, The Steeples Project is now able to focus its time and attention on the Columba Theatre Project.
“Over the past 10 years, our primary efforts have been to stabilize the structure and address any immediate issues that we had to deal with, such as the ceiling, the painting that was dropping away from the wall and the tree that was in the belfry, so we took care of those things, but that has been the extent of our physical development efforts to date,” Hurst said.
“We’ve been doing a tremendous amount of planning and design for the formal adaptive reuse, and that’s basically what we’re preparing to launch into in a more focused way now.”
Feasibility study
In 2017, The Steeples Project commissioned a feasibility study of the theater concept, using a 10-person consulting team that included three architects, a structural engineer, three theater design professionals, two theater marketing specialists and an economic development specialist.
“It was to consider what was going to be necessary in order to turn this into a professional-grade theater for dramatic arts, but also to do so in a way that preserves all of the original character and defining features of this space,” Hurst said.
The study concluded that the concept was feasible and capable of generating an annual economic impact of $2.7 million in support of 52 jobs.
“It can attract visitors and can be another cultural asset for the community, so there’s a lot of potential for this project,” Hurst said.
250-seat theater
The proposed 250-seat theater would be the venue for professionally produced, locally inspired historical dramas; a home stage for local theater companies, enabling them to offer other productions year-round; and a center for other performing arts.
“The concept is when people walk in here, they will be able to see all of the character-defining features of this space,” Hurst said.
“They’ll be able to see the painting, the stained glass, the carved wood of the organ case work, the beautiful woodwork of the choir loft and the confessionals.”
“But then, when it’s showtime, some switches will get flipped, lights will go on and off, and all of that will disappear, and people will be in a very effective theater space where good theater can be performed.”
Plans also call for incorporating the adjacent former church rectory, making the facility a theater complex with an infill building next door.
Hurst said the overall cost on the project is about $8 million, with a majority of the funding coming from public or foundation grants.
“Phase 1 is specifically development of the space into the theater, and that’s a $4 million project,” he said.
“We are two-thirds of the way through design, and we have one more design phase that we’re hoping to do this year, and that’s the construction document.”
The second phase involves developing the infill building and the house side of the project.
“The infill building is where the lobby will be, and the concessions, box office, cost room, auxiliary dressing room, green room and corporate offices will all be in the house,” Hurst said.
“This is a $3 million project.”
An additional cost of $1 million includes roof reconstruction and stained-glass restoration at the theater, along with roof work at the former rectory.
Hurst said the project has a high price tag because it’s being designed according to professional standards.
“We have a group called Theatre Consultants Collaborative, who are a part of our design team, and they have hundreds of theater development credits and they really know this stuff and how to design an effective theater space that meets the standards of today’s theater companies,” he said.
“We have an acoustic architect whose responsibilities will be to keep outside noise outside and get rid of low-level ambient noise inside, so a lot of infrastructure will need to be designed to eliminate all of that.”
Hurst said there is no date set for the project to be completed.
“My hope is and what I’m working toward is having the construction document phase of the design completed within a year,” he said.
“Once construction documents are done, this project will be shovel-ready and ready for bidding.”
As a way for the community to learn more about the Columba Theatre Project, the Waking Columba Weekend will be held March 12 and 13 at the theater, 916 Broad St.
“This is going to be a big weekend with two main components,” Hurst said.
Waking Columba
At 7:30 p.m. March 12, the Waking Columba Celebration will be held and feature Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company.
The evening will begin with attendees outside of the building who will enter to the sound of a lone bagpiper – while carrying tea lights, bringing light back inside.
“It’s going to be magical,” said Laura Gordon, artistic director of Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company.
“We’re going to have an assortment of Irish entertainment. It’ll be solemn in the first half and then participatory in the second half, where we’ll get everybody up and dancing.”
A cash bar will be available.
Gordon said the plan is to make the Columba Theatre Project the home of Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company.
“Eventually, we’d like to do shows here,” she said.
“I’m looking forward to educating actors and audiences, where we can do workshops, plays and activities with children. This is a beginning and an opportunity that will go into the future.”
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13, the Ancient Order of Hibernians will co-host an Irish brunch that will be catered by Green Gables Restaurant and feature eggs, sausage links, mushrooms, beans and potatoes, plus Irish coffee and mimosas.
The brunch will be served to live music from the Irish Pretenders.
Neil Brett, a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, which is the largest and oldest Irish Catholic organization in America, said moving forward, the group has plans to feature Irish arts at the theater.
“St. Columba was the Irish parish, and you can see a lot of things that tie the Irish community of Johnstown are still visible in this building, and that’s awesome,” he said.
“With the Hibernians, one of our main goals is to promote the Irish culture and to preserve it, and that goes from art to music to dance to literature and history.”
The events are supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Proceeds will benefit the Columba Theatre Project.
Cost is $35 for the Waking Columbia Celebration.
Tickets for the Irish brunch are $22 and must be purchased by 5 p.m. Wednesday. A combo ticket for both events is available for $50.
To purchase tickets, call 814-254-4033 or visit www.columbaproject.org.
