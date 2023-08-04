Zoe Weaver found out too late about last year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival to attend, but promised herself she’d keep an eye out this year to make sure she and her family could attend.
Upon entering the event at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Friday, the venue and gathering did not disappoint.
“Wow, it’s a vibe,” the Pittsburgh resident said.
Throughout the park, people laid out blankets, played hacky-sack, chatted at the high-tops near refreshment stands and lined up to patronize vendors.
The Weaver family had found seats in the VIP area next to the main stage and was excitedly waiting for Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders to take the stage.
Weaver said that she, her husband and daughter go to a lot of concerts – they just got back from seeing The Grateful Dead play in San Francisco – and were impressed by the local two-day festival that kicked off on Friday.
“I’m glad to be there,” said her daughter, Penelope.
The girl’s father agreed and added that he appreciated the trains that often pass the park on the adjacent rail lines.
Getting to see Keller Williams again was a joy for Jamie Medvesky, who secured a spot in the front row against the gate with her sister, Carolann Jones.
“I’ve been following Keller for 20 years,” Medvesky said.
She’s seen Williams perform all around the country and upon finding out he was going to be in her hometown, she quickly bought tickets.
The pair grew up in Johnstown, but have since moved away – Jones is in Pittsburgh and Medvesky in Florida.
However, given the amount of growth the area has experienced and numerous events, Jones said her sister is always contacting her about attending a new happening, and because of how impressed she is, Medvesky recently bought a second house in the Westwood area so she can visit more often.
Medvesky spoke highly about the festival with Jones, noting that it was a comfortable atmosphere and a lot of fun.
“Nothing compares to these beautiful mountains,” Medvesky said.
Pittsburgh residents Sarah Knight and Justin Planinich staked out a spot close to the stage long before Keller Williams took the stage.
This was their first time at the Flood City Music Festival, but they were impressed by the event and looking forward to hearing Doom Flamingo entertain the crowd at 9 p.m.
“I really love the atmosphere,” Knight said. “(They’ve) captured the feeling of some of the larger festivals I’ve been to.”
She and Planinich said they liked the diversity of food and other vendors, as well as the variety in bands scheduled to play.
The festival continues on Saturday starting at 12:30 p.m. with acts such as Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys at 2 p.m., Los Lobos at 8:30 p.m. and Dogs in a Pile at 10:30 p.m.
For a complete schedule, visit www.floodcitymusic.com.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
