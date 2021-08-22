Dennis Barnes was chatting on his phone on his eighth-floor balcony when a heavy “thud” interrupted the call last month – as a more than 35-foot section of concrete flood wall gave way in Cherry Run below him.
Only the wall wasn’t crumbling alongside the channel – an issue that has worried the veteran for years – the wall was lying in the waterway.
“I heard it go,” Barnes said. “And I looked down there toward the (channel) and there it was – just sitting there.”
Barnes worries the hazard poses a serious safety risk for the flood-prone community, including his Valley Pike Manor apartment building, which sits alongside the stream.
Johnstown Public Works officials said they are working to remove the broken slab – but repairs to the channel itself are not yet scheduled.
Weighty task
City Public Works Director Jared Campagna said he was alerted about the collapsed wall more than two weeks ago.
But because the city doesn’t own the channel and it operates within a designated waterway, his crews couldn’t act until the Department of Environmental Protection approved the work.
That approval came Tuesday – a day after The Tribune-Democrat reached out to the Department of Environmental Protection about the damage and weeks after Barnes and 8th Ward residents James and Charlene Stanton first started voicing concerns.
But if the weather cooperates, Campagna said crews will be able to enter the channel and chip apart the broken wall, piece by piece, with jackhammers to remove it this week.
A “trackhoe” excavator will be used to lift the heavy pieces from the channel and load them onto a nearby dump truck for removal, he said.
“That wall is reinforced with rebar, so it’s not going to be easy,” he said, noting that completing the job will take both time – perhaps four days – and considerable manpower.
Unresolved ‘priority’
Removing the fallen section of flood wall will take care of the most obvious problem.
But the Stantons worry that the now-exposed channel bank – a stack of rocks, earth and cut-stone blocks – will wash out or even threaten the integrity of the culvert just a few feet downstream.
“This is already a designated flood zone, and it’s just been siting there deteriorating all of this time,” said Charlene Stanton, who has been writing letters to both state and local officials about the issue since late July.
In a city with a notorious past for flooding, channels like this one “should be the No. 1 priority,” she said.
Stanton is a former city council member who is on the ballot seeking a return to office in the November election. James Stanton is also a candidate for city council.
Charlene Stanton started raising concerns about the walls near Edmonds Place at least three years ago at council meetings, minutes show.
She said there needs to be repercussions for whoever is responsible for the neglected river wall.
But no one seems to know who owns the property, who is responsible for it, or when it was built.
The Army Corps oversees only the city’s main flood walls, which line the Little Conemaugh and Stonycreek rivers.
Several local channels, including Cheney Run and Sams Run, were rebuilt and maintained by the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority in the early 1990s, under a contract with the city at that time.
But articles and documents from that era make no mention of Cherry Run, which travels past Bishop McCort Catholic High School, and crosses under Edmonds Place in the 8th Ward.
City, DEP and neighboring property owners all maintain that they have no idea who is responsible for the section of river channel.
DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said that section of Cherry Run is not part of any local DEP Flood Control projects and, in an email, concurred that the City of Johnstown isn’t the owner either.
Bishop McCort officials hired a surveyor to compile a report two years ago, stating they found no evidence that the school owns the land.
Concrete mystery
Fraley said state officials have researched state environmental records dating back decades, even prior to formation of the Department of Environmental Protection in 1995 – when the Department of Environmental Resources was divided into the DEP and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
And there’s no indication the state ever approved a flood channel to be built on that section of Cherry Run – much less who owns the property.
Even if another agency, such as the Army Corps, took the lead on the project, there would be state records – either through the DEP or a previous agency, she said.
“We have permits dating back several decades, and to the best of our knowledge, this wasn’t one of our projects, or our predecessor’s,” she said.
That leaves at least two possibilities: The channel was built prior to state permitting. Or, it was built without the state’s knowledge.
That would mean the project didn’t receive the environmental approvals required to make changes along a waterway, and did not document the party responsible for maintaining the structure – a rare but not unprecedented violation, she said.
In this case, that lack of records has made it difficult to answer those questions, Fraley said.
“These are the types of issues we’re dealing with,” she said.
Regardless, Campagna said Johnstown officials recognize that there’s a serious need to remove the concrete obstruction from the channel bed.
“As it sits now, it’s a public safety hazard,” he said. “And we’re not going to allow it to manifest into something detrimental to the community.”
Bishop McCort Principal Tom Smith said staff “taped off” the area joining the school’s parking lot and hillside to keep people away from the channel – and said his recollection was that at least part of the wall fell before mid-July, sometime after students went home for summer break.
“It’s not a big concern,” Smith said. “We’re just happy it’s being taken care of.”
‘A path forward’
Stanton said it’s absurd that the flood-control project was built in the city and has existed there for decades, yet no one seems to know its origins. But she and Barnes said they hope the corridor itself can be repaired before the problem grows.
Campagna said the river bank shouldn’t present a safety risk in the short term.
Above the banks, barriers have been added to warn people about the eroding channel.
Discussions are already underway with state officials and the Army Corps about a long-term solution for the channel, he said.
Fraley said the DEP is involved, too.
Regardless of the project’s murky past, “our overall goal is to address this situation – to look at options in the mid- to long-term to develop a path forward to get this issue resolved,” she said.
“From our perspective,” Fraley said, “this (channel) is very much on our radar now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.