Katie Wills had never played a game of golf in her life, but she was ready to try out the sport Sunday at Berkley Hills Golf Course to support Cuddles for Kids.
"This is an amazing non-profit," she said.
Wills was part of the Korns Galvanizing foursome participating in the CFK fundraiser, Birdies, Brews and BBQ.
She joined the team when another coworker dropped out and was happy to do so.
Wills said she and her teammates had been practicing and she was excited to be outside on a sunny Sunday afternoon.
Between 30 and 40 foursomes were signed up for the event, which benefits the operations of Cuddles for Kids, a charitable organization that supports the local area and beyond, started by Conner Hagins.
The fundraiser was born of Hagins and his father's interest in golf roughly five years ago and has taken place regularly since with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were glad to get back to this event," Hagins said. "This is definitely one of my family's favorites."
All proceeds from the golf tournament go to supporting Cuddles for Kids endeavors, such as donating toys to hospitals and children's agencies, and providing student scholarships.
Looking out at the golfers poised in their carts, ready to get started, Hagins said it was probably the best attendance they'd ever had for the tournament.
"This is quite the turn out for us," he said. "We're very happy with it."
His mother, Robin, agreed.
"We're really overwhelmed by the support of our community," she said.
Hagins described the structure of Sunday's 18-hole outing as "gorilla golf" where teammates play the best ball.
"It's a good, low-scoring golf tournament," he said.
John Stibich, Hagins' former schoolmate, was looking forward to hitting the links.
"It's a great cause," he said.
Stibich, co-owner of Habits Beer and Tobacco, was a sponsor for the event as well, stating that he "was more than happy to help."
"You have to do it for the kids," his fiance, Brooke Tavalsky, said.
She had just started golfing and said she was there more to "ride the cart and drink some beer."
The tournament started at 12:30 p.m. and once participants were done they were treated to a variety of beverages and a barbecue after 5 p.m.
"I'm looking forward to going and playing a good game of golf," Scott Beas said.
He was part of the Laurel Auto Group foursome that was competing.
He's been playing golf for about two years and liked the game because it's fun and relaxing.
Beas said he wanted to sign up for the event because it supported a good cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.