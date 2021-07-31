PATTON – Richie Weakland of Nanty Glo wasn’t going to miss the opportunity be part of the 100th annual Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association Convention when it came to his hometown of Patton.
Weakland put on his Patton Volunteer Fire Company shirt and joined those helping with the convention parade Saturday.
“It’s a big event so I came down just to help out a little,” Weakland said. “It’s something I’ve always been interested in since I was a kid.”
Weakland’s 2-year-old son Dale Weakland and 5-year-old daughter Tawni were getting excited about the fire apparatus as is passed by during the parade. Wearing a t-shirt that read “I’m on fire,” Dale waved excitedly at each passing fire truck.
There were plenty to greet during the almost-two-hour parade. Patton officers estimated there were upwards of 50 different volunteer fire companies represented, along with 11 marching units.
Fire companies that are members of the county association take turns hosting the week-long convention, which provides fundraising opportunities for the host, said Jerry Brant, Patton assistant chief.
“We hope to make some money,” Brant said. “To put this convention on costs a lot.”
He estimated the total cost at $25,000, including $12,000 for the parade.
The firefighters association is an important part of the region’s emergency services and operates a fire school not far from Patton. Similar organizations in other areas – including Blair County – have been disbanding, Brant said.
“We want to continue and become stronger,” Brant said. “It’s an honor and a privilege to host this event, particularly this year when it’s the 100th annual convention.”
During the week there were association business meetings and firefighter competition.
Although Saturday’s parade was the big finale, the convention continues Sunday with a Feel the Burn 5K race at 8 a.m., spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the basket auction drawing at 1 p.m. in the fire hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.