Nine hunting rifles, several boxes of ammunition, a box of hammers and a 12-volt electric saw were stolen recently from a Chest Township residence, state police in Ebensburg said Wednesday.
An unidentified suspect or suspects committed the burglary after gaining access through the back door to the residence, which is located in the 1000 block of Grozanick Road, near Prince Gallitzin State Park and about 4 miles northeast of Patton.
The burglary was reported to police on Sunday night and could have taken place any time in the previous week, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the state police barracks in Ebensburg.
