Like millions of other people across North America, Geroy Simon was sad – and then angry – when he saw a clip last week of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.
But he wasn’t surprised by it.
The Canadian football great recalled walking outside his apartment with his agent as a college student in Maryland to see the barrel of a gun pointed at him.
“It was the lead-up to the (1997) NFL Draft and I was walking out my door with my agent – and as I went out, there’s two police officers in front of me – one of them with a gun, yelling at me to get down,” Simon said.
If it wasn’t for his agent reminding him to keep a cool head and “Just do what they say,” Simon said he’s not sure what might’ve happened that day.
“I was a young kid and I would’ve kept sticking up for myself because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong. Fortunately, my agent was there and the situation was quickly defused,” said Simon, noting he later learned it was a case of mistaken identity.
But for millions of black Americans, encounters with “overzealous cops” are part of a reality “that you really can’t understand until it happens to you.”
That’s why Simon decided to speak out.
“I usually try to avoid speaking out. I’m not a politician,” Simon, 44, said during an interview Sunday with The Tribune-Democrat. “But it has gotten to the point where it has to stop.”
A Greater Johnstown grad, Simon was a University of Maryland standout and NFL practice squad player before developing into a football great in the Great White North in the early 2000s.
The former slotback became the league’s all-time leading receiver, racking up 16,352 yards and 103 touchdowns, during a 15-year career that spanned three teams and just as many Grey Cup championships.
The last of them came with the Saskatchewan Roughriders before he called it a career in 2013, and became a CFL Hall of Fame inductee.
Simon said he recognizes there are many good police officers patroling the nation’s streets.
“But when you see case after case of young black men getting assaulted or killed by people in this position of power, it’s frustrating. It takes a hit on your soul,” he said.
Simon said he understands why so many have taken their frustration to the streets across the nation over the past week.
“People are fed up,” he said. “They’re losing hope ... and some of them think looting and rioting is the answer.”
Simon said that only makes a bad situation worse.
“We don’t need to burn down our own communities,” he said. “If you’re burning down a business or a breaking into a building, there’s people of color who might be working there who need those jobs to support their families.”
It’s never too late to come together and find solutions, he added.
“You have to come together and find a way to make a change. And no matter where you are, it starts with leadership,” Simon said.
It starts at the top, too, he said.
“Unfortunately,” he added, “I don’t see the country’s leader doing a very good job of that.
“He’s not being a leader of the people.”
