A local pastor is now celebrating a milestone of priestly service.
The parishioners of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Johnstown are welcoming the community to join them for a special celebration on Sunday, Aug. 11, to honor their pastor, Monsignor Raymond Balta, in observance of his 50th anniversary of ordination into priesthood.
“The Aug. 11 celebration will give us, as a parish and as individuals, the opportunity to thank Monsignor for all that he has done and continues to do for us and in service to our church,” said Marian Shannon, parishioner and planning committee member. “We hope our friends in the community will be able to join us for this special event.”
Festivities will take place at the parish complex on Power Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. The celebration will begin with Divine Liturgy at 3 p.m., followed immediately by an informal reception in the parish pavilion scheduled to conclude at 7 p.m.
“I really appreciate this,” Balta said. “Part of the ministry is that you deal with people in some of their most important memories – the baptism of their children when they come into the world, the marriage of their children when they grow up, and the care for their sick family members and the funeral services. So you’re involved with people during the most important part of their lives, and I appreciate that they feel that they wanted to do something for this.”
Balta was ordained on June 22, 1969, at the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Pittsburgh. His time in the priesthood has since led him to many memorable moments, which includes his time as an assistant professor at Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome.
“It’s hard to imagine that it’s been 50 years,” Balta said. “I can remember so many things over the years, especially my ordination itself, and first Mass, and I went to Rome and I got to meet Pope St. John Paul.And the pastoral ministry and the parishioners are still the best. That’s the most meaningful part of priestly ministry, is being able to work in a parish.”
In 1996, Balta was assigned to St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church. During his ongoing pastorate at St. Mary’s, he has served as administrator of Holy Trinity Byzantine parish in East Conemaugh and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church parish in Nanty Glo from 2004 to 2010. He has also served as administrator of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic church parish in Windber and Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church parish in Jerome from 2012 to 2017.
In addition to his ministries, Balta has also worked outside of the church’s walls to give back to the community he serves, which includes 13 years to date as a member of the board of directors for the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, the past 12 as chairman of the board. Balta is also highly involved in several community activities in the city, such as PolkaFest, Jazz Along the River, and the Ethnic Fest.
“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 50 years, but it’s been 50 good years,” Balta said. “It’s been 50 years of ministry and community work that I’ve really enjoyed, and in 50 years I haven’t had one day of regret. It’s been a great experience.”
