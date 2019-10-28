For the first time in the organization’s history, the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania conference and competition was held in Johnstown.
Barb Zablotney, of Windber, Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2018 and now state coordinator of the organization, helped put together this year’s three-day event at the Holiday Inn Express in Richland Township, which attracted five contestants from across the state.
It was the first time in more than a decade the event lasted three days, which included a series of workshops, interviews with a four-judge panel and activities meant to promote bonding between all participants.
“It’s not a pageant, it’s about advocacy,” Zablotney said. “This whole week is about them forming a connection with one another.”
On Sunday, each contestant gave a two-minute speech on the platform they planned to address if crowned Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2020.
Of the five contestants, two were from Cambria County.
Amanda Urgolites, 23, of Hastings, spoke about the lack of representation of people with disabilities in the media.
“If any other group of people was this misrepresented, there would be a mass call for action,” she said. “It’s nearly 2020. It’s time for this to change. It’s time for us to be that change.”
Jessica Gardner, 34, of Johnstown, spoke about a growing number of people who pass their pet dogs or emotional support dogs as authentic, trained service dogs.
Gardner said she and her service dog, Ford, have had negative encounters with those who are escorted by an animal not properly trained to be service animals.
Untrained pets or emotional support animals can put trained service dogs and their handlers at risk and distort the public perception of certified service animals.
“This is unacceptable and appalling,” she said.
Gardner was crowned first runner-up of the competition and was also named the congeniality winner.
Ms. Wheelchair 2020 is Karli Miller, of Allentown, whose platform was inclusive body positivity amongst people with and without disabilities.
Miller will travel to the Ms. Wheelchair America 2021 competition this August, which will be held in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Zablotney said the title allowed her to advocate throughout her community.
When a car accident paralyzed Zablotney at age 21, she remembers isolating herself, but the Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania organization has allowed her to meet others, work toward change and bond over similar obstacles, even when their disabilities are different.
“I now have friendships I know will last a lifetime,” she said.
“We’re all stronger together and the only way change is going to happen is if we come together.”
Bringing the competition to her home turf was meaningful, Zablotney said, but also a way to say thank you to the community that supported her before her Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania title and bring visitors into the area.
“This community has been absolutely incredible since day one with me,” she said. “To me, that means everything. I don’t think the people we had competing from Allentown, Hershey or Philadelphia would have be coming here otherwise.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.