BOLIVAR, Pa. – On a beautiful Saturday spring morning, Savanna Oliver pulled a 20 1/4-inch rainbow trout out of Hendricks Creek at Altimus farm.
It was one of the largest caught during Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited’s annual Kid's Fishing Day.
Oliver, 10, not only got the trout, but, the previous day, she helped put fish into the water for the three-day weekend event.
“I really like helping stock and going fishing here,” Oliver said. “They’re all grouped together, and they’re everywhere. There’s not like one spot where there’s not a fish.”
She was joined by her father, Shane Oliver.
“It’s a great event,” Shane Oliver said. “It gets a lot of parents, grandparents out here for the kids. There’s a big age group. They do a great job with the food, the drinks, the prizes. There’s a lot of fish. The kids have a blast.”
More than 165 children fished on Saturday – a single-day record for the gathering that dates back to 1998, according to Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited President Nikki Shetler.
“I think it’s like a passion of just giving back to the community and having the kids involved in something besides just like video games and indoor things,” Shetler said. “It’s actually just really rewarding to see them outside enjoying the same things that other people enjoy.”
The water was loaded with approximately 1,200 trout stocked along a 1 1/2-mile stretch of the creek.
“I want every kid here to say they caught a fish,” said Easton Shetler, head of kid’s day.
The weekend’s activities also included representatives of the Pennsylvania Game Commission giving a talk about bluebirds, the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy helping children plant trees and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission providing posters and literature.
