EBENSBURG – Facilities upgrades at Central Cambria School District, including a remodeled football complex, are nearing completion as the next academic year draws closer.
“It’s been busy here,” Superintendent Jason Moore said.
The $21 million project involves a complete remodeling of the football field, construction of a maintenance garage and multipurpose field for baseball, softball and soccer use, several building upgrades and an energy saving project.
These improvements were two years in the making. Work began in April and is set to be finished around early- to mid-September.
Moore said the football complex upgrades include a new turf field, goal posts, lighting and a scoreboard that was donated by a vendor working on the project.
There are also new visitor-side bleachers that increase seating capacity, while the home bleachers were redone to be in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
“It’s like 20 Christmases put together,” Athletic Director Randy Wilson said. “It will be amazing for student-athletes at Central Cambria.”
Wilson said the new multi-sport complex, located behind the high school where an old practice field was located, will allow softball and baseball games to occur at the same time, and features a full-sized soccer field.
The new playing areas will be all artificial turf. Wilson said that means there will be little concern about weather, adding that it could rain on the day of a baseball game up until 4 p.m. and players can still take the field at 4:30 p.m.
High-wear areas of the baseball and softball fields, such as the batter’s box, will be “tear-away” as well so they can be replaced easily, he said.
“It’s a game-changer and I’m really happy the powers that be did this for our student-athletes,” Wilson said.
Other advantages he noted include the track around the football field being resurfaced, allowing the track team to work out on the new turf without having to worry about muddy areas – while physical education classes will benefit.
Wilson said more classes can be held outside and that will help with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An added bonus of all of these upgrades, he said, is that uniform lifespans will be longer now because they won’t be getting as dirty.
Inside of schools, new furniture, flooring and air conditioning are being installed.
The energy project, involving LED lights throughout the campus, is expected to save the district a “significant” amount of money per year, Moore said.
These improvements were paid for with money from Central Cambria’s reserve account and a bond issuance.
Moore said the district plans on taking out another, smaller bond in January to complete some finishing touches.
