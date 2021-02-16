An incoming storm could bring a deja vu-esque mix of rain, sleet and snow into the region Thursday, forecasters say.
That’s become the storm is projected to follow a similar northeast-bound pattern as Monday’s event, which blanketed the area with an icy mix of winter precipitation over a 24-hour span, National Weather Service meteorologist Aaron Tyburksi said.
The National Weather Service expects the storm will hit Cambria and Somerset counties early Thursday – but with temperatures right around the freezing mark, it’s too soon to tell how much will be rain, snow or sleet, he added.
“In any event, it’ll be a mess,” Tyburski said.
Several inches of frozen precipitation is possible, he added, saying there might be a changeover from heavy snow to freezing rain or sleet at some point.
“If it turns out to be a quarter-inch of ice in the mix, that obviously can be a lot worse than 2 or 3 inches of just snow – so it’s something we’re watching,” Tyburski said.
Forecasters will likely have a clearer picture Wednesday, he said.
The Weather Service’s six- to 10-day forecast hints at better news.
The region is expected to see a warm-up early next week that will see temperatures climb to about the normal February average.
Several partly sunny days could mean temperatures in the low 40s, he said.
“It looks like we’ll see this cold pattern relax a bit,” he said. “At this point of the season, the sun’s angle is moving up a bit more, and that should help melt some of this snow.”
Sporadic outages
Laurel Summit Road in Jenner Township was closed to traffic Tuesday due to fallen trees and wires downed by an overnight ice storm, 911 officials in Somerset County said.
The incident blocked access to Laurel Mountain, forcing operators to close the ski resort Tuesday.
“Due to downed trees and no access to the resort, Laurel Mountain is closed today, Tuesday, February 16. If you are a Laurel Mountain Passholder or have a ski ticket for today, you may use it at Seven Springs Mountain Resort,” officials with Seven Springs Mountain Resort wrote on the destination’s website Tuesday.
Laurel Mountain is operated by Seven Springs.
As many as 20 Penelec customers lost power, but the outage was corrected by 1 p.m.
Outages in Colver and Parkhill were also reported Tuesday.
But Cambria County 911 officials said issues from the storm were minor overnight.
