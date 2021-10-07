PRINCETON, W.Va. — As West Virginia’s governor and U.S. senators keep pushing for the passage of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, county officials are also touting the benefits of the legislation, which is still held up because of political differences in Washington.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is also chairman of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Rural Caucus Committee, said all counties and the state will reap rewards if the infrastructure bill is passed.
“It is the infrastructure that we have neglected over several decades,” he said of the roads and bridges in the state. “It will make us more competitive not only on a national scale but on a global scale.”
Transportation issues have left the state, and ultimately the counties, at a “great disadvantage,” he said. “It is time to invest in fixing 40 to 50 years of neglect … It is past time.”
Puckett said politicians should stop playing politics.
The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate and easily passed in August, but members of the more progressive wing of House Democrats are trying to tie its passage there to the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill, threatening to block passage of the infrastructure bill there.
“Compromise is essential,” Puckett said. “We have to stop the fighting and stop worrying about who gets credit for what and start focusing on what is good for the people they are supposed to represent, not on their personal views … It is not about what they want, but what will be of benefit to those they represent. They have to stop fighting and work together.”
Puckett said West Virginia’s two senators, Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Shelley Moore Capito, a Republican, support the infrastructure bill.
“We may not always agree on how to move forward, but I think they truly do what is best for their constituents in the state,” he said.
Capito has been outspoken about her frustration with the bipartisan infrastructure bill being held up in the House and has called the bill “critical” for West Virginia, bringing in $3.5 billion for infrastructure needs.
“Over on the House side, Democrats are holding core infrastructure legislation hostage in an effort to force members of their party to come on board with separate legislation that would waste $3.5 trillion on social programs unrelated to infrastructure,” she said during a floor speech Tuesday. “The $3.5 trillion package is what my colleague Senator Manchin correctly described as ‘fiscal insanity.’ House Democrats are telling the American people that if they want road and bridges, they have to accept trillions in unrelated spending and unrelated tax policies.”
Manchin, who has also supported the infrastructure bill from the beginning, has opposed the $3.5 trillion package, saying he would consider $1.5 trillion instead, based on the programs where needs are well established, not a wish list.
Since the Senate is 50-50, Manchin’s support of the Build Back Better bill is crucial.
Attempts at a compromise have thus far failed.
Puckett, a Republican, said he supports many of the items included in the $3.5 trillion bill, including helping parents with day care expenses.
Some parents have to choose between working and staying home with their kids because day care expenses can offset what they may make with a job, he said.
“We concerned about the money,” he said of the huge price tag, but many in Mercer County would benefit, and when people are working they put money back into the economy.
He also pointed out that the Build Back Better money is spread out over 10 years, not in one fell swoop.
Puckett said he is “relatively confident,” though, the infrastructure will pass because the need is so great.
Gov. Jim Justice said recently the infrastructure bill is “unbelievably important” and he also chastised politicians in Washington holding up its passage in the House. But he also expressed optimism it will eventually pass.
“We will pass both,” he said, with a “watered down” version of the Build Back Better bill, with the $3.5 trillion a “money giveaway beyond belief.”
“We need the infrastructure bill now,” he added.
The NACo is also pushing for a compromise to enact the infrastructure bill.
“We appreciate congressional leaders who have led the efforts on this legislation, and America’s counties continue to urge lawmakers to enact the infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) critical investments,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “We have worked with our partners in the House and Senate to develop this comprehensive bipartisan legislation that will help rebuild our nation’s infrastructure and economy by investing in locally owned infrastructure and preserving local decision-making.”
The bill, NACo said, would accomplish many longstanding county priorities, including:
• A new, long-term surface transportation reauthorization
• Critical new investments in infrastructure, including water, stormwater and broadband projects
• Increased investments in off-system bridges – those that are not part of the federal-aid highway system, and
• An extension of the Secure Rural Schools revenue-share program for three years.
“We urge the House to continue to work toward passage of this historic legislation,” said Chase. “As America’s counties fulfill our vast infrastructure responsibilities, we need a strong federal-state-local partnership to make much-needed investments in building and strengthening infrastructure for the future.”
