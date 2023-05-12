Name: Irvin H. Kimmel Jr.
Residence: Somerset
Education: High school graduate
Occupation: Truck driver/farmer
Background: 10-year Rockwood Area School Board member (6 as president); President of AYFL Youth Football; Rockwood Area Youth Football president; PIAA official; Future Farmers of America/4-H
1. Why are you running for this position?
The youth are the future of our county. I am running for commissioner to keep Somerset County a great place to live, work and raise a family. I believe Republicans deserve a fiscally responsible candidate.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
Making local government more open and transparent; encourage economical jobs/industrial growth through policies that make Somerset County more attractive; implementing strong fiscal discipline for our budget and spending.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
I am not in favor of raising taxes, unless fiscally necessary.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
Start bringing our employees wages up and affordable healthcare. Try to bring industry back to Somerset County.
