Framed by the iron beams of the Johns Street bridge, the morning sun breaks through some thin clouds on Monday, July 6, 2020.
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barbara Elaine, 71, Dilltown. Friends received Noon till time of service 2 p.m. Saturday July 11, 2020 at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia Street, Armagh. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com
Edna Mae (Rager), 10 A.M. Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo.
Most Popular
Articles
- Giant Eagle facing 34 lawsuits over mask policy, including at least 5 from area
- Police: Johnstown man who set off fireworks assaulted officer
- Five new COVID-19 cases reported in Cambria County; Levine calls for holiday precautions
- Somerset police: Organizer cancels local 'All Lives Matter' and Confederate flag march
- Somerset Conservation District: Pipe break at treatment site sends 'gallons of sludge' into Soap Hollow Run, Stonycreek River
- All local counties add new COVID-19 cases as state jumps by 832
- University of Pittsburgh offers faculty and staff early retirement incentives
- Retailers to governors: Please mandate face mask wearing
- Moneyman returns with $10,000 treasure hunt
- Meyersdale man sentenced to jail for threatening caseworkers with crossbow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.