This deadly evening will leave you in stitches.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County will present a comedic murder-mystery dinner theater Jan. 18 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
“The Golden Girls Birthday Bash” will be performed by The Iron Bridge Theatre, central Pennsylvania’s premier dinner theater experience, who present relevant, comedic and dramatic productions which relate to issues many people are facing today.
Doors for the interactive performing arts experience will open at 5:30 p.m. with the festivities to begin at 6.
The buffet dinner will include Moscato chicken, orange glazed carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, fresh greens tossed salad, grape salad, Italian wedding soup, whipped angel delight and coffee and tea.
Wine will be available for purchase from B & L Wine Cellars.
“The Iron Bridge Theatre group is a dynamic company,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the Community Arts Center of Cambria Count.
“I have seen their work and they are entertaining and enthusiastic. This performance is a truly do-not-miss show.”
The story centers around that favorite quartet of women as they bring you the quick wit, suspense and fun nature that is only found in “The Golden Girls” television show.
Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia are attending a birthday bash.
Come celebrate with them and witness a special announcement which will take place. This announcement leads to questions, disagreements and confusion as the gals are put through an emotional roller coaster.
How could one of those iconic women be involved? Who? What? When? and How? Those questions and more are solved when the mystery unfolds.
“I am thrilled to be able to continue bringing quality and unique performance art to the Cambria County region,” Godin said.
She said it’s exciting to be featuring the event as the first of the 2020 Log Art Theatre season, with more productions to follow throughout the year.
“It will take place at our own location which creates an even more captivating atmosphere,” Godin said.
There also will be a 50/50 raffle.
Proceeds will benefit programming at the arts center.
The event is sponsored on the corporate level by Stifel. Co-sponsors include Catanese Group, Orion Jewelers and Atlantic Broadband.
Tickets are $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers.
Table sponsorships also are available.
Reservations and payments are required by Jan. 14 by calling 814-255-6515 or online at www.caccc.org.
