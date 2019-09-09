Iolite Avenue fire

Two families where chased from their homes in the 200 block of Iolite Avenue in Johnstown at 3:14 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom of one of the units. No one was injured, Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said. Some of the occupants later returned to the house. A state police fire marshal is searching for a cause. Firefighters from Richland Township and West Hills Regional also responded, along with West End EMS and 7th Ward Ambulance.
