New chairs, desks and other furniture now adorn several classrooms and other shared spaces in Greater Johnstown Elementary School as students make their way back to school on Thursday.
“It’s a great addition,” third-grade teacher Michael Kozak said.
The new furniture was purchased from Avail Business Systems, of Hornerstown, and provides an updated look to the first- and third-grade classrooms, as well as the library and cafeteria.
Kozak piloted the new chairs and desks in his room last year and saw the benefits of a renewed learning environment.
The ruckus chairs in third grade can be sat on in a variety of ways, including on the back because of the balanced frame, and the new desks have adjustable heights and can be split from pods into pairs or singular units.
Kozak said having these new additions make learning more accessible for students and lets them enjoy education.
Another new addition is the Flex Farm hydroponic garden in Kozak’s classroom.
The educator will be growing a variety of lettuce and basil this year, which will teach students about growing their own food and show them the importance of having fresh vegetables in their diets.
First-grade classrooms also got updated desks and chairs, as well as a lounge chair and ottomans for the individual libraries now located in each.
In total, roughly 24 elementary classrooms received equipment prior to the next school year.
District Superintendent Amy Arcurio highlighted how these upgrades will increase learning in the school because of the flexible seating and updated spaces, especially because not every student learns in the same way and this will allow students to be engaged in several ways.
“We are very excited about the future and giving our students these opportunities,” Arcurio said.
She also said some of the furniture, such as in the library, dated back to the 1970s, and by investing in the building it makes students “want to come to school – excited to come to school and eager to learn.”
Librarian Traci Mikesic is glad to have new furniture in her room, including bookshelves that now line the walls – the library was divided and two classrooms added last year.
The space now has new cabinets, tables with wheels and adjustable heights, cushions for sitting on the floor and more.
Mikesic said she’s looking forward to sharing these improvements with students and getting them off the reading carpet and exploring the rest of the room.
“It’s exciting to see students go to different centers and different stations,” she said.
Another lesson to be taught from this new furniture is the importance of taking pride in one’s environment, elementary Principal Kurt Hoffman said.
By teaching the students to care for objects – for example the new cafeteria tables that feature the Trojan logo and slogan – leads to them learning to care for people, he added.
Hoffman also noted that establishing a climate of comfort and regulation helps with the education process.
He’s anticipated great reactions from the students when they arrive on Thursday.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
