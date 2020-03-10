Gisele Fetterman often felt invisible as a child.
Having emigrated from Brazil to the United States at age 7, she was an undocumented resident, living, at times, in society’s shadows. Now, as a citizen, Pennsylvania’s second lady, the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is bringing attention to the effort to make sure every person in the state is recognized and counted during the 2020 U.S. Census.
On Monday, Fetterman shared her story during a Census Complete Count Committee in Cambria County event at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA.
“We really were part of this invisible population that felt like we didn’t matter,” Fetterman said.
“I was afraid of every knock at my door for a really long time. I’m now in the position where not only am I visible, but I get to meet with people and share that they matter. I matter, too, I would tell the people. I didn’t know it then, but I know it now. And I get to bring that message to everyone who lives in the state of Pennsylvania.”
The census process begins this month with invitations being sent to people, providing information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail. In 2010, 78% of Johnstown residents and 84% of people in the county replied without needing a visit from an enumerator – compared to 77% in the state and 74% across the nation.
Census Complete Count Committee in Cambria County is working to improve participation in the region, which has seen a constant population decline for decades with no end in sight. Johnstown has dropped from a peak of 67,327 in 1920 to an estimated 19,447 in 2018 with the county plummeting from a high of 213,459 in 1940 to an estimated 131,730 in 2018.
Official 2020 U.S. Census totals could be below 19,000 (down from 20,978 in 2010) and 130,000 (down from 143,679 in 2010), respectively.
So getting word out about the need to participate in the census is important, according to officials.
“I really believe the greatest reminder of all is ourselves,” Cambria County Commissioner Tom Chernisky said. “The word of mouth is the slowest form of marketing, slowest form of advertising, but we can remind our neighbors, our friends, our family just to be counted. Don’t take it for granted. Every vote does count. And it’s going to affect us for the next 10 years.”
One of the challenges in getting people to participate is overcoming misinformation, such as the incorrect belief that personal data will immediately become public knowledge.
“The fact is that the information that you provide is, in fact, protected by law,” U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist Rick Buck said. “By law, the Census Bureau cannot share the information that you provide with anybody. It does become available in 72 years. That will be in 2092. I’ll be 140. But, until then, the only information that comes out is, in fact, the information that you provide in statistical format.”
Census figures play a role in determining funding in numerous areas, including infrastructure, education and health care, along with congressional districting.
“The data has an impact on everybody in our county and in our nation,” Cambria County Planning Commission Authority Executive Director Ethan Imhoff said.
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic pointed to how tens of millions of dollars in grant funding has come into the city for infrastructure, including bridge, road and sewer upgrades, in recent years.
“Without the proper census and numbers, none of that would be happening within our city and those costs would be prohibitive,” Janakovic said.
