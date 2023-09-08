A partnership of firms are investing $10 million into Gautier Steel, expanding the company’s capital capacity.
Gautier, located in the former Bethlehem Steel facility at 80 Clinton St., is a manufacturer of hot rolled steel bar and specialty steel plate.
The bar mill and plate mill operations previously operated under separate investment boards.
However, in mid-August, a new investment to bring both of Gautier’s divisions under one investment board was made by Pittsburgh-based Tecum Capital, along with KeyBank, Patriot Capital Group, Mosaic Capital Partners and Salem Investment Partners.
The new financiers don’t change the company’s ownership, founder and managing partner at Tecum Capital Partners, Stephen Stephen Gurgovits Jr. said.
In late 2017, the bar mill was bought by a group of 22 employee stockholders.
The Gautier company was transformed into an ESOP – employee stock ownership plan – controlled corporation. And since 2017, Gautier has been led by CEO Glen Buckley.
“We’ve seen an opportunity to invest in the company a few times over the years,” Gurgovits said.
In 2016, Gautier purchased a plate mill with two 5,000-horsepower motors to form metal to customer specs and put the company in position to supply to new markets, to large international companies.
“It’s been performing very well,” Gurgovits said. “Gautier’s diversification of markets, the company’s ability to execute, high customer service, and just being exposed to different end markets in a relatively strong economy, particularly one that’s had some exposure to infrastructure is pretty exciting.”
Tecum Capital Partners is a firm focused on investing in lower middle market companies across the United States.
Gurgovits said Tecum and its partners are confident about the return on their investment and participation in the upside of the Gautier’s business.
Tecum and its investment partners are licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as Small Business Investment Companies or SBICs.
An SBIC is a privately owned company that’s licensed and regulated by the SBA and invests in small businesses in the form of debt and equity. SBICs use their private funds, along with SBA-guaranteed funding, to invest in small businesses.
The program is designed to help keep capital flowing to stimulate job growth in small businesses, Gurgovits said.
“For us to be investing in the steel industry within our region, we are pretty proud to be involved,” he said.
Gurgovits said the investment will expand Gautier’s capacity for capital expenditures and other growth initiatives.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
