Three West Hills firefighters were treated for burns sustained battling a St. Clair Road house fire early Monday in Westmont Borough, responders said.
A state police fire marshal from Ebensburg was at the scene Monday working to determine the cause of the fire.
West Hills Regional fire Chief Robert Tauber said it was clear the fire started in the rear of the home. There was no indication of foul play, but state police and the home's insurer are continuing to investigate what caused the fire, he said.
Tauber said the homeowners were able to escape and call 911, and crews arrived on scene just before 1 a.m. Monday to find flames emitting from the back of the home.
While one team worked outside, Tauber said another group of firefighters carried a line inside to battle the blaze on the second floor.
But when they opened the attic door, it introduced a gust of air into the area that caused the fire to swell – creating a fiery force that knocked one firefighter to the floor, he said.
Three of them sustained first- and second-degree burns to their ears and necks and were treated on scene by emergency medical responders, Tauber said.
Responders spent 3 1/2 hours battling the blaze, Tauber said.
“Fortunately, everyone is OK,” he said. “This could have been a lot worse.”
Numerous fire departments were dispatched, including Southmont, Johnstown and Richland.
Middle Taylor, West Taylor, Franklin, Jerome, Cover Hill, Seward, Armagh and Waterford also were sent to the multi-alarm blaze, Cambria County 911 officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.