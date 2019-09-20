Investigators have determined that a Sept. 9 fire that damaged a residential building in Johnstown’s Woodvale section was intentionally set, Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler said on Friday afternoon.
The fire drove two families from the multi-unit building in the 200 block of Iolite Avenue when it broke out shortly after 3 a.m. in the second-floor bedroom of one of the units, fire officials said on the day of the fire. No injuries were reported.
It has not been determined who set the fire, Statler said on Friday, but Johnstown police are continuing to investigate.
