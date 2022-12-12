JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Investigators of a Dec. 3 fire in Johnstown’s West End said the extent of the damage made it impossible to verify the cause of the blaze.
But the fire is not viewed as suspicious – and it’s likely an electrical issue was to blame, fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The Glenn Street home’s occupants and their pets were able to escape the fire.
One homeowner had to be treated for burn injuries to his hands, Statler said at the time.
Fire crews arrived late Dec. 3 to find flames in the second floor and attic.
Greensburg-based State Police Fire Marshal Keith Sobecki, said the home’s occupants weren’t sure what sparked the fire. He also cited the second-floor damage as a roadblock to determining the original cause.
The home was not insured, Statler said.
