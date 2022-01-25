John Skelley will serve as the principal investigator for the St. Francis University Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensing Occupations grant program.
Skelley, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve colonel who served 30 years of active and reserve command and staff assignments, is an adjunct instructor in the master of arts in human resources and MBA programs at St. Francis.
The Loretto university was awarded $1 million through the Veterans Accelerated Learning for Licensed Occupations project to help veterans and military personnel more easily finish their degrees and get occupational licenses.
