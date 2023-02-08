EBEBNSBURG, Pa. – Administrators and police are investigating a threat made to Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School on Wednesday.
"At this time, there doesn't appear to be a danger to our students," Executive Director Andrew Paronish said.
The verbal threat was made by a student from one of the sending schools, which include Bishop Carroll, Blacklick Valley, Cambria Heights, Central Cambria, Conemaugh Valley, Harmony Area, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria and Portage Area school districts.
Paronish said classes will continue as scheduled on Thursday and that there will be an increased police presence at the Ben Franklin Highway location.
This is the seventh threat made to an area school in the past month.
Conemaugh Valley, Westmont Hilltop, Forest Hills and Richland each dealt with a report in January and Greater Johnstown had two back-to-back threats at that time as well.
Charges have been filed against juveniles in regard to the Conemaugh Valley, Westmont and Greater Johnstown incidents.
The threats at Richland and Forest Hills were determined to be unfounded following investigations.
