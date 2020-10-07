Criminal charges could be filed soon in relation to a Friday incident at Cambria County Prison described by the prison’s warden as a “riot,” it was revealed Wednesday.
“The criminal investigation is still ongoing,” a spokesperson for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office told The Tribune-Democrat in an email Wednesday. “Charges are forthcoming, hopefully in the coming days.”
The incident reportedly involved a group of about 31 inmates housed in one of the prison’s dormitory-style housing units. Warden Christian Smith said in a statement on the day of the incident that those inmates “began to riot” at around 12:50 p.m. Negotiations with the inmates began at around 3:30 p.m., and by 6 p.m. the unit was again under control and the inmates had been placed into another secure housing unit, the warden added.
No injuries to staff or inmates were reported, but the housing unit in which the incident took place “sustained considerable damage,” according to Smith’s statement.
