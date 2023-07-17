An investigation remained ongoing Monday into the death of a Johnstown man found dead near Route 403 in Indiana County on Friday.
The body of Vincent Lee, 44, was found Friday in East Wheatfield Township with evidence of a gunshot wound, state police in Indiana said.
The investigation briefly forced state police to close Route 403 west of Johnstown to process the scene.
State police are investigating the death as a homicide.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said his office has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of Lee's death.
An autopsy report is not yet complete, he said Monday.
Johnstown police have been assisting state police with the case.
