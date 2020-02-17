Indiana Borough police said they are continuing to pursue leads into an armed robbery-turned shooting that injured two college students Friday.
According to investigators, three males entered two locations – a pair of side-by-side apartments – and after items were taken from one residence, a “physical altercation” occurred at the other, with one target of the robbery receiving a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police said the crime occurred at 835 and 841 Wayne avenues and that cellphones have since been recovered near Philadelphia Street’s intersection with College Lodge Road. A “significant amount” of physical evidence has been amassed, police said in a release to media.
The incident is not believed to be a “random” one, according to police, who said there are no indications the public at-large is at risk.
