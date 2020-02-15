Indiana Borough police continue the investigation into Friday’s reported armed robbery and a shooting at two locations just blocks from Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus that left two students injured, one suffering a gunshot wound, authorities said.
Police said on Saturday that they are processing two crime scenes at 835 and 841 Wayne Ave.
Three males entered one residence around 8 p.m., displayed at least one weapon and stole undisclosed items. A man was shot in the neck at the other location, police said.
Names and conditions have not been released.
No arrests have been made, police said.
“The preliminary investigation indicates this was not a random incident and police do not believe there is a current risk to community safety,” police said.
IUP issued a statement on Saturday confirming two students were injured.
“We will work with them and their families to provide appropriate support,” the statement said.
