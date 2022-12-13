A Huntington man was shot to death Saturday when he broke into a Liberty Township home and assaulted the homeowner who pulled a gun and fired one shot, state police in Bedford allege.
Dakota Lance Hall, 22, entered a home on Shoups Branch Road at 3:16 a.m. A 72-year-old man fired one round, striking Hall. Hall died at the scene, troopers said.
Bedford County 911 reported that they had received a 911 call that was disconnected. Upon phone contact being reestablished with the homeowner, the shooting was reported, troopers said.
The homeowner was taken to UPMC Bedford for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault.
The investigation continues with state police assisted by the Bedford County coroner and the district attorney’s office.
