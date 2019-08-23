Area residents will illuminate lanterns and join the Cambria County Drug Coalition’s Recovery Workgroup to mark International Drug Overdose Awareness Day across the area.
The group is planning an event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Point Park on Washington Street – mirroring similar events scheduled throughout the nation and globe in area hit hard by fatal overdoses.
The coalition’s recovery work group was established to spread the message that overdoses are preventable and recovery is real.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees is scheduled to speak at the event, which will also include a memorial prayer.
Organizers will also read the book “Someone I Love Died From a Drug Overdose,” by local author Melody Ray.
