Johnstown Police said Tuesday a viral video that showed a police officer striking an escaped mental patient June 17 was a small segment of a nearly 26-minute interaction between the man and police trying to return him to the hospital that day.
And while the "10 second" social media clip has drawn criticism in the days since, an internal review showed an officer's use of force was justified in striking the man twice with his fist to get him to surrender to their custody, Police Chief Robert Johnson said.
Police said they were dispatched to the 8th Ward following a 911 call by hospital security, who reported the man fled the hospital after being taken there for an involuntary mental health "302" evaluation, meaning he was viewed as an immediate danger to himself or others.
In a release to media, Johnson said police found the man at the intersection of Franklin and Hickory streets and after developing a rapport with him, he started walking away from them once he was told he'd have to return to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
"When officers opened the rear door of the vehicle, (the man) began using his feet to resist being placed in the cruiser, while ignoring clear verbal commands to do so," Johnson said, noting that escalated the situation.
"Fearing that (the man) may escape and further harm himself by running into traffic or jumping off of the Hickory Street Bridge, officers placed him on the ground as they felt it was imperative to restrain (him) by all means necessary," the chief said.
But despite a series of attempts by two officers to handcuff the man, he continued to "actively resist," Johnson said.
Despite issuing repeated verbal commands, the man continued resisting offers and preventing officers from putting his hands behind his back even after they put him to the ground and pinned him against a crosswalk pole to stop him from slipping away, he said.
The man, who was dressed in a hospital gown, continued to resist, Johnson said.
At that point, one officer struck the man with two closed fist strikes in the left torso to gain compliance and control of the man's arm.
"These strikes were applied to a non-vital area consistent with his training," Johnson said. "The intent of the involved officer was to bring (him) into compliance and gain control over him to prevent further injury to him, the public, or the involved officers."
But those strikes were also unproductive and the man continued resisting – until a third officer arrived, enabling the man to be taken into custody, cuffed and placed into the cruiser with no further incident, Johnson said.
Police learned that the man attempted to assault nurses and staff before he left the hospital that day – but no charges were filed against him due to his known mental state at the time.
No injuries to staff were listed.
Once the man was taken into custody outside the hospital by police, EMS was called to address his "cuts and scrapes," Johnson wrote.
Johnson was reviewing the incident at a time when police have been under heightened scrutiny for their actions nationwide, with a growing chorus of citizens calling for reform in the way law enforcement officials handle incidents.
The topic has been under the nation's microscope since a Minnesota man accused of trying to use a fake $20 bill, George Floyd, died while pinned at his neck underneath a now-fired Minneapolis' police officer's leg on Memorial Day.
Johnstown announced he was reviewing the encounter last week after a 10-second clip of the incident was posted on Facebook.
The man is white and 60 years old.
Johnson indicated the department completed its internal investigation after speaking to a witness who was passing through the neighborhood at the time, as well as statements from officers at the scene.
He said he would have recommended a full investigation by the district attorney's office if evidence pointed to potential misconduct.
Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said his office reviewed the video and circumstances surrounding the incident and saw nothing to suggest wrongdoing by the officers.
"After careful review and consideration, no action will be taken at this time," Neugebauer said.
