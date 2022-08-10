JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two locally owned businesses – Top Dog Productions and Flair of Country Catering and Event Planning – have been selected to manage the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown on an interim basis.
An arrangement is set to last through Feb. 1, according to a resolution approved by Johnstown City Council on Wednesday.
The city-owned property has been unused, except for a few occasional small events, since Pasquerilla Enterprises L.P. stopped managing the site through its subsidiary Crown Conventions Center Co. effective Feb. 28.
“We just have a passion for the facility,” said Dustin Greene, who co-owns Top Dog with Dustin Coval. “We just want to see it get back to life again. … It can’t sit empty any more.”
Top Dog can provide music, lighting, photo booths and audio–visual equipment. Flair of Country, co-owned by Mindi and Corey Crocco, will handle meal and beverage services.
Johnstown will pay for capital costs for which it is already responsible, while Top Dog and Flair of Country will handle bookings, client interactions and daily operations, along with lawn and snow maintenance. City Manager Ethan Imhoff said that, as part of the interim deal, the city wants to break even and then see if the businesses can turn a profit.
Neither organization will pay the other, according to Imhoff.
A few weddings, corporate events and Christmas parties are planned.
“That’s really why we needed this,” Imhoff said. “We have all those events. We don’t have the capacity to manage and do all the day-to-day stuff. We just don’t. It’s a full-time job. It takes a couple (of) people.”
The city sent out a request for proposal, looking for an organization to manage the center full time. Only one company, ASM Global, which operates 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, submitted a plan, which happened to include Flair of Country and Top Dog as subcontractors.
Imhoff said that proposal contained “a price point that the city couldn’t afford.”
“It’s kind of an emergency, interim contract because we didn’t get anybody through the RFP process, but yet we need somebody right now to manage the day-to-day goings-on there,” Imhoff said.
More than $1 million in renovations are expected to be made to the center in the near future, using a combination of $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds and more than $700,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
The work is expected to include upgrades to the HVAC system, carpeting, ceiling tiles, roof, paint and landscaping.
“I think once the renovations are done, the heating and air conditioning, the cosmetic stuff that has to be done, now that we’re going to have the money to do it, it will be a much more attractive building for someone to come into,” City Councilman Charles Arnone said.
Another RFP is planned to seek a full-time operator.
Top Dog and Flair of Country plan to submit a proposal.
