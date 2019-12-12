Johnstown City Council welcomed John Trant Jr. as the new interim manager during a transitional meeting Wednesday.
Plus, it was the last regular monthly meeting scheduled with Charlene Stanton and Jack Williams on council. A clear divide existed between Williams and Stanton and the rest of the board, dating back to when they joined in January 2016, resulting in lawsuits, personality clashes and contentious meetings that often lasted more than three hours.
Wednesday's meeting, which neither attended, clocked in at about 55 minutes with no acrimony.
Councilman Ricky Britt described the process as having “continuity.”
“I think that you'll see a lot of improvement coming this year, a lot of things will be changing as far as the city, business will be taken care of properly without all the controversy,” Britt said.
Councilwoman Rev. Sylvia King added: “I'm excited and very hopeful of the coming new year. We have wonderful things happening in this city. We have so many people involved in developing the city and volunteering.”
Two incoming members of council – Charles Arnone and Michael Capriotti – observed from the audience.
“I'm truly excited about the future,” Arnone said. “Things look absolutely wonderful. Things are going to run a lot smoother. Things are in place to work as a team.”
Trant, a consultant from Allegheny County, has been contracted to be in the city two days per week and attend meetings. Finance Director Robert Ritter will remain as acting city manager, meaning he will be in charge only if Trant cannot fulfill duties due to reasons such as illness or prolonged absence. “I am excited to be here,” Trant told council. “There are a lot of interesting and exciting things happening in the city. … I'm looking forward to working with council to help you implement the policy visions that you have for the city and working with staff to implement those policy goals.”
But, next year, the new council members and interim city manager will be facing undeniable challenges trying to stabilize a municipality that was recently named the seventh poorest city in the United States by 24/7 Wall St.
One-third of the population lives in poverty. The tax base continues to shrink. Infrastructure is aging. Local unemployment consistently ranks higher than state and national averages. An opioid crisis has gripped the community. About 800 to 900 blighted properties scar neighborhoods. The city's finances are impacted by about $22 million in pension obligations and more than $10 million in general debt, along with a state-mandated sewer project that is projected to cost in excess of $100 million.
And Johnstown has less than two years left to ready itself to exit Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities.
“I think that we'll start to build on things that we are doing well and make preparations for leaving Act 47, which is pretty soon,” Capriotti said. “It's going to be here before you know it. I do believe that we just have to keep our nose to the grindstone. We've got to start being creative about how we're going to be financially prepared to come out of Act 47.”
