John Trant Jr. has spent the past week or so learning about Johnstown from an outsider’s perspective.
Since being named interim city manager, effective Dec. 2, he has been walking the streets of downtown, meeting with community leaders and educating himself about important local issues, including the city needing to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by Oct. 28, 2021.
Trant, the founder and president of the Allegheny County-based consulting firm Strategic Solutions, has provided similar services to other municipalities, while also previously having worked as the chief strategy officer/assistant manager in Cranberry Township, Butler County, for more than seven years.
“For me, that’s the most exciting part,” Trant said during an interview at his City Hall office on Tuesday. “That’s what I enjoy about doing this. That’s why I like going into new places in this interim role. I also think it’s an asset because I bring a fresh perspective, a unique perspective. I don’t necessarily have the history, which can be good or bad.
“So I bring a unique perspective. My job is to make sure that I’m balancing what I’m seeing as an outsider with the folks who are living and breathing Johnstown every day and have that history and understand the people and the place, and implement strategies that might be new and innovative and an outside perspective, but in a way that’s respectful of what’s happening in the city on the ground.”
Trant is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident, who holds bachelor’s degrees from Penn State University in geography and landscape architecture and a juris doctor from Duquesne University School of Law. He also spent time as an adjunct professor at Slippery Rock University. So he has some knowledge of Johnstown.
“I’m familiar with it in that I’ve lived in Pennsylvania my whole life and went to Penn State and am aware of it, but I’m not intimately familiar with the city itself,” Trant said.
He continued: “I’ve picked up that it’s not what I had expected or what I had heard. It’s a great downtown area here. Walking to places for lunch has been great. It seems like there’s a nice vibrant city core here and it’s growing. Good things are happening, so it’s exciting to see.”
Trant has done a quick assessment of the city during his brief time in town.
“There are a lot of positives that I’ve seen in terms of growth and opportunities for growth and the fact that the City Council is working to get out of Act 47, which is obviously a high priority,” Trant said. “Challenges are how do you do a whole lot with the bare minimum in terms of financial resources and staffing resources? Council is fortunate to have some great employees and great department directors who are doing a lot to move the city forward and implement council’s vision. My goal is that I can help them do that and take things to the next level, while we’re trying to find a full-time manager to take this spot.”
City Council hired Trant during a special meeting in November. Mayor Frank Janakovic, Deputy Mayor Marie Mock, the Rev. Sylvia King and Dave Vitovich voted in favor, while three other council members – Charlene Stanton, Jack Williams and Ricky Britt – were absent.
The contract calls for Trant to be in the city twice a week and attend council meetings at an hourly pay rate not to exceed $8,000 per month.
He is the eighth person to hold the city manager position on a full-time, interim or acting basis since 2014. Most recently, George Hayfield submitted his resignation on Oct. 31, leading to Robert Ritter, the city’s finance director, serving in the acting city manager position for a month.
Trant is scheduled to remain in the position until City Council, made up of five current members – Janakovic, Mock, Britt, King and Vitovich – and incoming members Charles Arnone and Michael Capriotti, who won election in November, hire a new full-time city manager.
When asked how long he expects to be the interim city manager, Trant said, “That’s hard to say because you never know what the pool of candidates you’re going to get, how long it takes to find somebody that’s got the right qualifications, is the right fit for the city, the right fit for the current City Council. So I’m here for as long as it takes to help City Council find a well-qualified person that wants to take the position full time.”
