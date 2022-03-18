This room will have visitors feeling blue with connectivity.
Johnstown resident and interdisciplinary artist Asa Ana created “Stanza in Blue,” a permanent art installation at ArtHouse6, located at 126 Walnut St. in downtown Johnstown, transforming a traditional bedroom into a living poem.
“I built this art installation during COVID-19,” he said. “I was curious and concerned about people who were living alone.
“I thought I would challenge myself to live in a room for six months. I wanted to think about how I could transport myself to connect with other people.”
Ana designed, sculpted and painted ephemera, art and other collectibles to represent each stanza of the poem “Design” by Billy Collins, poet laureate of the United States from 2001 to 2003.
Each stanza has a clue or a representation inside the room, which is painted from floor to ceiling in an ethereal blue, giving the sensation of floating or walking in the sky.
Ana said his aim is to allow viewers to experience “thin places,” which is based on Scottish and Irish folklore that considers “thin places” to be spaces where the veil between heaven and earth seems to grow translucent, even permeable.
“I wanted to build a room that could connect everybody who was by themselves in a very meta, existential way,” he said.
“To me, this is my thin place that connects everybody who was living by themselves in a time that was terribly devastating.”
Visitors are challenged to find each stanza’s representation inside the room.
“The poem was my true inspiration,” Ana said.
“My favorite poem is ‘Design,’ so I thought about honoring and collaborating with Billy Collins in some interesting and bizarre way and live inside his poem.”
Visitors can also write a stanza of their choosing and drop it in the chute outside the room. It will be used in an upcoming large-scale art experience.
The room is a work in progress, and Ana is adding new pieces to represent four additional stanzas.
The latest addition is a custom-designed, limited-edition dress that Ana collaborated on with fashion designer Judith Desjardins, founder of the label BODYBAG by Jude, located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
“The idea that someone could wear a poem is the inspiration for this,” he said.
“What’s interesting about the dress is I cold-stamped a piece of leather with one line of the poem on it. The dress is reversible, and that’s a fantastic representation of the art here, because you’re trying to find the lines of the poem all the time.”
The dress is available for purchase at www.stanzainblue.org/bluedress.
For those visiting the room, Ana said they will find a peaceful, contemplative place that will challenge them to find the different lines in the poem.
“People stay here for a couple of days and just write, or they read, so there’s all different ways of connecting with poetry and language,” he said.
“It’s a place where people can find a moment to connect with one another and be immersed in artwork.”
The installation is open by appointment only.
The room is available for overnight stays, as well as weddings.
More information on “Stanza in Blue” can be found at www.stanzainblue.org.
