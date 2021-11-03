An intelligence community leader has been elected to the board of directors of Concurrent Technologies Corp., a nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization in Johnstown.
The CTC board of directors elected Dawn R. Eilenberger as its newest member.
Eilenberger is a senior executive with more than 35 years of broad leadership experience in the intelligence community.
She has managed legal, policy, finance, international affairs and security organizations in multiple intelligence community agencies. She is currently on contract to research and write studies on Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and intelligence activities for the CIA Center for the Study of Intelligence.
In addition to Eilenberger, two longtime board members, E. Jeanne Gleason and Conway B. Jones, have concluded their terms on the CTC board.
“We have been very fortunate to have impressive and committed board members to help guide our company,” Edward J. Sheehan, president and CEO, said in a statement.
The other CTC board members are the Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, board chair; Dale M. Mosier, board vice chair; Robert J. Eyer; retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Camille M. Nichols; retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John F. Phillips; Sean P. Roche; Gary C. Slack; retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Yakovac and Sheehan.
