BOSWELL, Pa. – An insurance investigator is searching for the cause of a house fire on Friday on Allegheny Street in Boswell Borough.
No one was home when fire broke out at 8:41 a.m. at a two-story, wood-frame structure in the 300 block of Allegheny Street, a few blocks from North Star High School.
Firefighters from two counties battled heat and thick smoke.
One Boswell firefighter was taken to the hospital with chest pains, Boswell Assistant fire Chief Mike Sopich said.
A neighbor said the children were in school and their mother was at work when the fire started.
Sopich said a state police fire marshal determined the fire was not intentional. A fire investigator from Erie Insurance is searching for the cause.
Several pets perished in the fire.
Resident Eric Lyn Miller said he was watching television when his brother knocked on his bedroom door.
“He told me fire trucks were coming into town on Allegheny Street just below the high school,” Miller said. “I looked out the window in the living room, and I saw pitch-black smoke and I thought, ‘Holy Toledo.’ ”
Heavy smoke poured over the fire scene, with some neighbors retreating into homes and other covering their faces.
Fire trucks blocked access to Allegheny Street, and a fire truck was posted outside the high school.
The Somerset County online 911 report listed responding fire companies: Boswell, Jerome, Windber, Acosta, Jennerstown, Sipesville, Friedens, Stoystown and Richland Township. Somerset EMS and Conemaugh Township EMS were on scene.
