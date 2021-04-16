Jim Brett, of Brett Insurance Agency Inc. in Johnstown, has achieved the President's Club distinction with Auto-Owners Life Insurance Co. for 2020.
The President's Club honors the top 25 producing life, health and annuity agents nationwide for Auto-Owners Life Insurance Co. in a calendar year. Auto-Owners, a Fortune 500 company, has more than 26,000 authorized agents in 30 states. This is Brett's fourth time earning the President's Club award.
Brett Insurance Agency Inc. has represented Auto-Owners Insurance Co. for more than 12 years. This has been a winning partnership for Auto-Owners, the agency and the many clients Brett serves.
