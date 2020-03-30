Post-traumatic stress disorder rates are fairly consistent across veteran populations from the United States’ modern-era wars.
About 11% to 20% of those who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, along with 12% of Gulf War veterans, have the condition in a given year, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Center for PTSD. About 15% of Vietnam veterans were currently diagnosed at the time of the most recent study in the late 1980s.
The disorder manifests itself in various ways, including depression, anger, substance abuse and even suicide, with 17 U.S. veterans on average taking their own lives every day, per a 2019 Department of Veterans Affairs study that updated what – for years – had been the commonly used number of 20.
Treating PTSD requires what Joel Mutschler – director of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs’ Bureau of Veterans Programs, Initiatives, Reintegration, and Outreach – called a “holistic” approach.
“I think it’s very important to look at every person – not just veterans – but veterans in particular may be suffering from PTSD and looking at co-occurring issues,” Mutschler said. “A lot of times, if someone is experiencing PTSD, they are going to have those co-occurring things whether it’s suicidal ideations, or homelessness, or drug issues or whatever.
“We do truly believe the best way to handle that is from a whole-person concept, meaning we want to get that veteran to treatment, we want to get that veteran connected with resources that are going to help them get back into the community and come back to their families and get back to good health.”
Locally, organizations including the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, Veteran Community Initiatives, Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania, county Veterans Affairs offices and Tomorrows Hope transitional housing for veterans in Clearfield County work to assist former military personnel with PTSD.
Admit ‘they need help’
Kelly Frankovich, Tomorrows Hope case-manager supervisor, said PTSD “impacts a lot of areas in their lives,” referring to the homeless veterans the shelter assists by, in part, helping them find counseling.
“It impacts the ability for them to maintain employment in a lot of situations,” Frankovich said. “There’s a lot of drug and alcohol use that is related to PTSD. They self-medicate a lot of times, so that impacts every area of their lives – physical health, mental health, their ability to maintain housing and employment, to maintain healthy relationships – everything.”
One of the challenges can be getting veterans who are used to being the alpha males, protectors and problem-solvers to understand that they need help from others to address the disorder.
“They really are generally pretty self-reliant, so it’s difficult for them to admit that they need help, especially when it comes to something like PTSD or mental health kind of treatment,” Frankovich said.
Marty Kuhar, a veterans advocate and retired operations officer at Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania’s Johnstown office, described the PTSD, depression, drug abuse, feelings of isolation and other interconnected issues as “a merry-go-round they can’t get off.”
PTSD “doesn’t happen overnight,” according to Kuhar.
“They may be back (from deployment) for six months to a year before something really kicks in,” Kuhar said. “Ironically, they, meaning the veterans, really don’t understand why it’s happening to them themselves. Why is it that there are the mood swings? Or, why are they so depressed? Or, why is there anxiety?”
Being from small towns, such as those in the Johnstown region, can exacerbate the situation when veterans cannot find others who has share their experiences, Kuhar said.
“If you’re say in Twin Rocks, or Nanty Glo, or Ebensburg, there’s no support system there,” Kuhar said. “And, if you got out of your National Guard or Reserve unit, that’s even less so. As long as you’re in, you can call someone and maybe they’ll set you up.
“But it’s not the same as being on active duty.”
Advocates, ‘rap groups’
Johnstown-based VCI works with Cambria County Veterans Court Program, helps veterans find professional counseling or points them toward “rap groups” of ex-military personnel with PTSD.
“The more and more we get these programs out there and get the thoughts and the ideas out there, the better off we are,” Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield said. “They don’t have to be 100% successful programs. They just have to be available to have these people start to utilize it.”
Local rap groups – where veterans can open up about their experiences with others who would understand – have been held locally for years, starting with Vietnam veterans in the 1980s.
“We saw people coming forward for the first time that – for years and years – had never talked about it,” Caulfield said. “Their co-workers, in some cases even their family, didn’t know what they had done in the military or even if they had been in the military at some time. It was like an outlet for them finally of getting something. Not that they necessarily trusted each other or anyone. But, at least now, they started to have a vehicle.”
The Pennsylvania DMVA works closely with organizations throughout the state, including VCI, providing support and money through its Veterans’ Trust Fund.
“It is huge,” Mutschler said. “That is one area where – from our perspective – we’re taking a look at how we can do outreach to the veterans community in a better way. We’re currently working on an initiative that we’ve been calling the PA VetConnect which is basically developing a network and an information referral tool that will allow veterans advocates to have access to those community resources that can better assist veterans.
“That is one thing that we strongly believe is that we can’t be the answer to everything and there are great organizations out there across the commonwealth that are doing great work each and every day for our veterans community.
“And we want to make sure that when and where it makes sense to make those referrals to help our veterans advocates to assist our veterans in our communities, that they’re getting access to those resources.”
