EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two public meetings will be held to hear the public’s feedback on a plan to make no changes to Cambria County’s eight magisterial district courts.
The meetings will take place at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 in Courtroom No. 1 at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, and at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 in the fifth-floor courtroom at the Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., Johnstown.
Every 10 years, county courts are required to evaluate and, if needed, reestablish the boundaries and caseloads of the district courts within the judicial district.
Cambria County’s eight district courts have been evaluated based on population, caseload and workload measures. Based on that evaluation, the court proposes making no changes and reestablishing Cambria County’s district courts as they currently stand, and it will submit a proposal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court recommending the same.
Cambria County’s proposed reestablishment plan will be available for review for 30 days to allow public comment.
The plan can be viewed in the Cambria County Court Administrator’s Office and at the eight district courts. The plan is also available on the county’s website at www.cambriacountypa.gov/court-administration.
Public comments may be mailed to the Cambria County Court Administrator’s Office, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, Pa. 15931, or they may be emailed to redistrict@co.cambria.pa.us no later than Feb. 24.
All public comments must be made in writing and include the full name and address of the sender.
Comments on the proposed plan will be included with the final proposal that will be forwarded to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for approval.
