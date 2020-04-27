A Somerset County ski industry pioneer has passed.
Herman Dupre, 87, was the son of Seven Springs Mountain Resorts’ founders and was heralded for guiding it through generations of growth.
He was credited with developing the resort’s first chair lifts, a snow-making system in 1973 – and years later, the first “tower snow gun” to spread piles of man-made flakes throughout the resort.
“Herman was a visionary leader in many ways … in the resort and snowmaking industries, but, more importantly, he was a friend and guide to many he encountered,” Seven Springs officials wrote in a tribute posted on the resort’s Facebook page on Sunday.
Willi Klein, founder of the Pittsburgh-based ski shop chain Willi’s was among those who paid tribute to Dupre online this week.
“Besides being a great visionary, Herman was truly a man of his word. Our first contract at Seven Springs was sealed with a simple handshake between Herman and myself,” said Klein, whose company operates a shop near the resort.
The Nutting family purchased Seven Springs Mountain Resort in 2006 from Dupre’s family.
Resort officials announced Dupre’s death.
His cause of death was not revealed.
Dupre is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sis, and nine children.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all who knew him,” resort officials wrote. “Thank you, HKD, rest in peace.”
Dupre was a St. Vincent College graduate and patron to the school. In 2011, the private Westmoreland County college dedicated its $39 million Science Pavilion in Herman and Sis Dupre’s names.
