EBENSBURG – COVID-19 remains under control at Cambria County Prison, according to Warden Christian Smith’s report Wednesday to the members of the Cambria County Prison Board.
As of Monday, Smith reported, a total of 188 people associated with the prison had tested positive since the beginning of the outbreak there in late September – 145 inmates, 40 prison staff members and three employees of PrimeCare Medical, the prison’s medical provider. That figure was up 13 from the 175 cases that had been reported in mid-November.
Smith said that all inmates who tested positive are considered recovered per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, while one prison employee remains off work.
Cleaning, screening, quarantine and social distancing procedures remain in effect. The prison recently purchased two hand-held sprayers in order to expand the spraying of chemical disinfectants around the facility, Smith said.
As part of the prison’s mitigation efforts, people who are newly committed to the prison are quarantined for 14 days and tested for COVID-19 twice during that period, on the second and twelfth days. Each test costs the prison $55, Smith said, but PrimeCare Medical this week received 3,000 tests as part of a state grant award, which is expected to save the county some money.
